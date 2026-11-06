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Palestine Action refuses to apologise for sledgehammer attack against policewoman

The Supreme Court heard that Sergeant Kate Evans was left with a fractured spine during a raid on an arms factory in Bristol

November 6, 2026 14:49
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A protester holds a Palestinian flag outside the Supreme Court on November 5, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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A lawyer representing Palestine Action repeatedly said that the group refused to condemn a sledgehammer attack that broke a policewoman’s back during a Supreme Court hearing challenging its terrorism ban.

Raza Hussain KC, representing the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, who brought the appeal, repeatedly stated that the group did not condemn the attack on Sergeant Kate Evans, whose spine was fractured during a raid on an Israeli-linked arms factory in Bristol.

During a two-day hearing in central London this week, five justices considered a challenge to the government's decision to proscribe the direct action group as a terrorist organisation.

During proceedings, Lord Stephens of Creevyloughgare pressed Husain over the group's response to the attack on Evans, who was injured during a raid on an Elbit Systems factory in August 2024.

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Topics:

Palestine Action

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