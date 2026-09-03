Become a Member
UK

Lawyer for Palestine Action activist who hit police officer with sledgehammer says his sentence was ‘excessive’

Solicitor representing four Palestine Action activists who attacked Elbit factory will seek to challenge their sentences in the Court of Appeal

September 3, 2026 16:47
Screenshot 2026-09-03 at 16.03.58.png
Lawyer Simon Natas (right) at the press conference (Image: PA)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Four Palestine Action activists who caused £1.2 million in damage to an Israel-based defence firm’s UK factory will seek to challenge their sentences in the Court of Appeal, their solicitor said.

Charlotte Head, 30, Samuel Corner, 24, Leona Kamio, 31, and Fatema Rajwani, 22, used sledgehammers and crowbars to destroy computers, drones and other equipment at the Elbit Systems site near Bristol in August 2024.

Corner, a former student at Oxford, struck police officer Kate Evans twice on the back with a seven pound sledgehammer, leaving her with a fractured spine.

In June, Justice Johnson jailed Corner for seven years and eight months for criminal damage and causing grievous bodily harm, while Head and Kamio were jailed for five years and Rajwani for four years and eight months for criminal damage.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Courts

Palestine Action

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper