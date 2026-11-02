JLC and CST permitted to intervene in Palestine Action proscription appeal

The Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) and the Community Security Trust (CST) have been given permission by the Supreme Court to intervene in the appeal to reverse the proscription of Palestine Action later this week.

The court’s hearings on the case are scheduled for November 4 and 5 after the group’s co-founder Huda Ammori appealed a High Court ruling, which itself reversed a lower court decision that the government’s proscription of Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 was unlawful.

In a joint statement, the two Jewish organisations said: “The Supreme Court has granted permission to the JLC and the CST to jointly intervene in the appeal relating to the proscription of Palestine Action.

“Before it was proscribed, Palestine Action’s violent activism spread from attacking companies they believed were linked to Israel, to targeting Jewish-owned businesses and premises in Jewish community areas, in its campaign against ‘Zionist influence’.