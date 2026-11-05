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Supreme Court defers verdict on Palestine Action ban appeal

The group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, is seeking to overturn its proscription, arguing that only one per cent of its activities could be defined as terrorist

November 5, 2026 13:34
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Protesters supporting the appeal against the proscription of Palestine Action outside the Supreme Court on November 4, 2026 (Jordan Pettitt/Press Association)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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The co-founder of Palestine Action faces a wait to find out whether the Supreme Court will quash the ban on the group.

Huda Ammori has taken a legal battle against the government’s decision to proscribe the group under the Terrorism Act 2000 to the UK’s highest court in a bid to overturn the prohibition.

The case has come to the Supreme Court after Ammori challenged the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s 2025 decision to ban the group at the High Court, with three judges finding in February that it was unlawful.

But five Court of Appeal judges overturned the decision in June, finding the ban was lawful and a “justified and proportionate” interference with freedom of expression rights.

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Court and Crime

Courts

Palestine Action

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