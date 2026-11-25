No one should be under any illusion about the views of JG members, many of whom regard Israel as a racist and even genocidal state.

The JC has spoken to members who are exhausted by developments within the party, others who are scarcely surprised by its direction and some who have walked away altogether. One described ripping his conference pass up after the motion passed; others spoke to the JC through tears.

But for some of those who have spent decades building the party, there is a cruel irony in its political fortunes: just as the Greens were enjoying success in the polls, antisemites were welcomed into its ranks. The added irony is that this should have taken place under a Jewish leader, Zack Polanski.

Andrée Frieze, a former Richmond councillor and opposition leader, resigned after 14 years when the motion passed. “I can’t vote Green with this policy in place,” she said. “I couldn’t walk into synagogue.”

There are those who welcome the party’s antizionist turn – for some, that was the attraction of joining in the first place.

Sam Alston, the outgoing JG secretary and a member since 2012, says the motion itself has attracted some new members. “Because the Green Party is the only party saying such a weird thing, we have a collection of people who agree with it who are more likely to become members.” But those people “do not form a majority” of the Jewish group, Alston adds.

At its annual general meeting on Sunday, Jewish Greens voted not to cooperate with any investigation into antisemitism in the Green Party by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), owing to the watchdog’s position on single-sex spaces.

Elise Benjamin is embraced by a Green colleague after the vote [Missing Credit]

Members voted to remove the group’s constitutional commitment to have no “single position” on antisemitism, Israel-Palestine or Zionism, paving the way for it to endorse the “Zionism is racism” motion.

Founded in 2018, Jewish Greens was modelled in part on the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), which brought complaints against Labour to the very watchdog with which the Jewish Greens has now voted to boycott. It was the first faith group, followed by Muslim and Humanist wings.

The JG early achievement came in 2021, when antisemitism guidance that it spent three years drafting was voted through conference, with the support of the group’s then treasurer, Zack Polanski. That document incorporated both IHRA and the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism (JDA).

From its inception, JG accommodated Zionists and antizionists – and the guidance was intended to safeguard that. Its lead proposer, Joshua Alston (Sam’s brother), said at the time that it put the party “at the vanguard of the fight against antisemitism... while protecting our pro-Palestinian policy”.

Frieze first raised concerns about Green antisemitism in January 2025, she said, only to be met with “prevarication and placation” by party leadership.

But leadership had signalled it supported the Jewish group. When “Zionism is racism” motion was due to be debated at spring conference, Jewish members approached party grandee Baroness Bennett, who was expected to oppose it in a speech. By the time it reached Brighton, however, she did not even vote.

Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett speaking in 2016 (Getty Images) Getty Images

JG also underwent a volte-face. In February, it urged members to “listen to their Jewish comrades” and oppose the “authoritarian” motion. By August, as its membership swelled, it said that statement was “no longer representative” and that it would take no collective position.

Frieze believes that over the past seven to eight months, JG “has been infiltrated by members of Jewish Voice for Liberation (JVL), previously Jewish Voice for Labour.”

She and others describe toxic exchanges on the JG messaging board, Basecamp, spearheaded by former JVL activists. Founded in opposition to JLM and its campaign against antisemitism in Labour, JVL disputes allegations of entryism.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski poses with supporters after speaking at a rally in south London on June 24, 2026. (Image: Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

“It is untrue to say JVL has infiltrated Basecamp,” said Richard Kuper, a JVL officer and the JG treasurer. Kuper had been “absolutely delighted” at the prospect of a Jewish leader of a political party and joined out of enthusiasm for the Greens – and after 39 years of eco-socialism.

“You join a political party because you are attracted by its policies... JVL haven’t said everyone should now get up and join the Greens.”

Three of JVL’s 15 committee members are now in the Greens, he said, while others remain in Labour, members of Corbyn’s Your Party, or are non-affiliated.

Frieze fears the changed JG will attempt to rewrite antisemitism guidance.

That is already under way, with IHRA set to be removed from the document. She believes it is being written “from the perspective of ensuring that pro-Palestinians can say anything about Zionism and Israel without being called antisemitic.

“They want to make JG’s antisemitism guidance centre Palestinians, not Jews.” She thinks even the JDA will be erased.

For outgoing JG chair and founding member Vivien Lichtenstein, who joined in 1997, her main concern over the motion was its departure from the party’s normal practice.

“The way the Green Party works is through consensus. The people who proposed that motion haven’t gone through the Green way of doing things,” she said of the proposers – adding that normally such a document would take years to pass.

Greens for Palestine refused discussions with JG unless the group accepted a series of demands, among them apologising for reporting activists to counterterrorism police, something JG never did.

Frieze says: “The Green Party always thinks the best of people”. The party’s code of conduct states members should “assume the best” of their colleagues. “At the end of the day, that can open you up to being used and abused by people who don’t have the party’s best intentions at heart,” Frieze says.

The dispute has exposed JG to attacks from outside the party. Alongside an onslaught of social media abuse, the antizionist academic David Miller published an article in The Canary accusing the committee attempting to prevent debate on the motion. He identified members, their relatives, some inaccurately, and their synagogues. JG rejected the allegations and warned that the piece could expose families to harassment and Jewish institutions to violence.

Members told the JC they felt letdown by the national party, which did not intervene or publicly defend them. Weeks later, The Canary sent a journalist to the Brighton conference.

For Frieze, Polanski’s silence was painful. “At no point has he said anything online or reached out to any of us who are targeted to check if we are alright,” she says.

Several JG members describe their friendship with the now Green leader: one regarded himself as a mentor to Polanski; others attended his 40th birthday party.

But one of his former friends said, “At no point has he called it out, but yet again he posted in defence of Mothin Ali”. Ali, the co-deputy leader who supported the motion and celebrated October 7, has himself faced racism in the media. He was also a guest at the wedding of the editor who published Miller’s article.

Some Jewish Greens wonder whether their former friend is now speaking to an entirely different political constituency. Accusations of entryism gathered momentum when campaigners for the antizionist motion urged thousands of Gaza activists to join the party and vote for the motion.

Zell had raised the alarm of the Trotskyist tactic long before then. In May 2025, he spotted a message on Polanski’s leadership campaign website: “Join the Green party to become a member by July 31 and vote for Zack”. Zell asked a Green MP if “publicly advocating entryism” was in the spirit of the party. His concerns went unanswered.

But some Jewish Greens welcomed the newcomers. Sam Alston describes a “trickle of people joining from Labour since 2019”, some of whom have made positive contributions.

Co-deputy Leader of the Green Party Mothin Ali speaks during the Green Party Conference at Brighton Centre on October 3, 2026 in Brighton, England. (Getty Images) Getty Images

Among them was Jo Bird, a Wirral councillor expelled from Labour in 2021 for supporting Labour Against the Witchhunt, which characterised Labour’s antisemitism proceedings as a purge. Within four months she became JG co-secretary, delivering antisemitism training to councillors.

Zell believes her joining was the turning point for all that went wrong – other JG members credited Bird’s work combatting antisemitism.

Other arrivals included Tony Greenstein, expelled under Corbyn for abusive behaviour after publishing posts attacking senior Labour figures and referring to Jewish activists as “Zios”. He was later ejected from the Greens too.

Jewish Greens were consulted by the party over some Labour defections – but several said their concerns were ignored by the party.

Elise Benjamin, a Green for 38 years and a founding member of JG, had looked into the social media of new members and was alarmed.

“These are people who don’t care about the party... they don’t understand who we are, our values,” she said. Her warnings were neglected.

Now she says, “They have taken our party away from us.”

Zell agrees: “What has been allowed to happen through neglect and naivety is the party has been hijacked, it has been infiltrated, and we saw it coming.” But Sam Alston, believes the divisions in JG reflect a moment of reckoning over Gaza in the wider Jewish community, albeit within a group already “starting from a stage that is to the left of the community”.

Gaza “is a crisis point for our religion, for our people, most Jewish groups are reflecting that, unless they are in some way insulated,” he said.

Kuper similarly says “the motion arose as part of the fury and disillusionment at the ongoing genocide”.

Yet even Kuper was ejected from a Greens for Palestine WhatsApp group after raising concerns about the motion’s pursuit of a single-state solution.

Another JG member, who asked not to be named, said their position on Israel “would not be shared by Jewish Chronicle readers”, explaining that they boycotted all Israeli produce.

Even for that member, however, the motion’s prescription of a “single Palestinian state” went too far. “It should be up to Israelis and Palestinians that live there ultimately,” they said.

JG committee member Ruthi Brandt also disputes the takeover narrative. While she describes party structures as “not fit for purpose”, she is staying on the committee as events officer.

“I am not happy with the motion passing, but as a grassroots party you always have the opportunity to change it, parties change policy all the time,” she said.

Along with Kuper, JVL’s Mike Cushman and Tony Booth were elected to the committee, as well as Max Geller, a former spokesperson for Palestine Action, who is now communications officer.

The new chair is Yiddish expert Annabel Gottfried Cohen, who told a radio programme following the October vote that she had “no issue” with the substance of the motion.

Lichtenstein and Alston were among those who did not seek re-election.

Ahead of the AGM, both were hopeful that JG’s constitutional commitment to representing a plurality of Jewish opinions would endure.

Frieze was less sanguine. “The takeover of Jewish Greens by antizionists and ex-Labourites is complete,” she said.

Whatever their political differences, the experience of the past few months has taken a toll on committee members. One said the stress had made them unwell. Another said the motion “was just too much for me”.

Benjamin said it has been “emotionally and physically draining”. For Frieze, “it has been absolutely heartbreaking”.

Zell now describes himself as a “political orphan”.

In response to this story, a Green Party spokesperson said: “The Green Party is open to all who share our values, and we welcome the new members who’ve been inspired to join since Zack first announced his leadership bid in May 2025.

"We do not tolerate antisemitism, and we welcome Jewish members and take their safety seriously. Where concerns are raised about members’ views or conduct, we have processes to investigate them.”