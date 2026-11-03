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‘Zionism is racism’ motion damaged Greens electoral ambitions, admits former party leader

Carla Denyer suggested that the fallout from the controversial policy ‘put a hard cap’ on the party’s appeal to voters

November 3, 2026 10:56
Denyer.jpg
Carla Denyer speaks at a 'Meet the MPs' Q&A session on the final day of the Green Party Conference at Bournemouth International Centre on October 05, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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A former leader of the Green Party has reportedly admitted that the controversial “Zionism is racism” motion passed at its conference last month has limited its electoral ambitions.

According to The Times, Carla Denyer, who served as the party’s co-leader alongside Adrian Ramsay between 2021 and 2025 and is still its MP for Bristol Central, told an internal meeting that the motion, which is now official party policy, had created a “difficult environment” for it to win votes.

“Advancing this motion probably does put a hard cap on our electoral ambitions as a party, reducing our membership, reducing our number of councillors, and funding,” she is reported to have said.

And, while she reportedly agreed with sections of the motion calling for stricter sanctions against Israel and the deproscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist group, she spoke out against the section which called for a single Palestinian state to replace Israel.

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Topics:

Green Party

Zionism

Antizionism

Zack Polanski

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