Labour pulls out of 11 local coalitions with Greens over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

Labour has confirmed that it will end 11 power-sharing agreements with the Greens on local councils across the country after Zack Polanski’s party passed a motion declaring Zionism to be a form of racism.

The two parties have collaborated at a council level in several areas where neither of them could form their own majority administration since last May’s local elections.

However, in a decision on Monday, Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) instructed Labour councillors to withdraw from such coalitions where their Green counterparts had refused to disavow the policy, which was passed at the Green Party Conference last month.

“Labour has been clear from the start that the ‘Zionism is Racism’ policy crosses a line, and we cannot work with any party that supports it – at any level of government,” said Labour Party Chairwoman Bridget Phillipson.