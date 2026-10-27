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Sarah Sackman

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Sarah Sackman

Opinion

Greens are no longer a party of peace after ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

Lone Green Councillor in Barnet said the quiet part out loud last week in supporting the dismantling of the State of Israel

October 27, 2026 06:00
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Pro-Palestine demonstration at Green Party conference in Brighton earlier this month (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
2 min read
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Forget your white doves and peace signs. The Green Party isn’t interested anymore.

Much has been made of their recent motion – “Zionism is Racism”. It is dangerous, fuels division, alienates Jewish communities, doesn’t reflect traditional Green principles, and has caused serious hurt.

And that’s just the feedback from Green MPs and past leaders themselves.

Our prime minister has led condemnation across the political spectrum for a motion which is antisemitic, discriminatory, and wholly irresponsible.

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