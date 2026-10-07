Lib Dems warned over ‘implications’ of coalitions with ‘extremist’ Green Party

Separately, the national Liberal Democrats condemned the Greens’ motion, and senior figures within the party have written to the Equality and Human Rights Commission to enquire whether the Greens’ new policy amounts to a breach of the Equality Act.

British Jews are rightly horrified by events at the Green Party conference - I am too.



I’ve written to the EHRC alongside @LibDems colleagues @mariecgoldman and @ZoeFranklinLD to ask whether the Green Party’s new policy is a breach of the Equality Act. pic.twitter.com/qJDNFfjczg — Max Wilkinson MP (@mpmwilko) October 6, 2026

However, they refused to explicitly instruct local parties against coalitions with the Greens.

Zöe Franklin MP, the Liberal Democrat local government spokesperson, told the JC: “The Greens' policy is divisive, irresponsible and deeply insensitive at this time of rising threats of antisemitism and Islamophobia, and risks significantly increasing community tensions in the UK.

“The policy conflates British Jews attending synagogues with the most extreme positions of the Israeli far right and will cause concern throughout the Jewish community here in Britain. Liberal Democrats condemn this; it is utterly wrong.

“The Green Party needs to take responsibility for the actions of its members and do far more to seriously tackle antisemitism within its ranks. Decisions about local council arrangements are made entirely by local councillors on the ground, who know their communities best.”

Green Party leader of Southwark Conuncil James McAsh (left) and his Lib Dem deputy Victor Chamberlain (right). (Image: Southwark Council). [Missing Credit]

Liberal Democrats in the London Borough of Southwark, where they serve as junior coalition partners to the Greens, have come under particular scrutiny for their continued support of the party since the adoption of the motion.

A “joint administration statement against antisemitism” from Green council leader James McAsh and Lib Dem deputy leader Victor Chamberlain on Monday, the day after the motion was formally adopted, didn’t mention the vote.

It did, however, condemn what it described as Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and “state-sponsored ethnic cleansing in the West Bank”.

It then added: “This week will also mark the third anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks in Israel, and it remains clear that British Jews feel increasingly under threat in our country.

“We will stand against antisemitism wherever it rears its head. Jewish residents have the right to feel safe and valued in our borough, and we will continue to work with Jewish community organisations to make sure they know they have a place in Southwark. Southwark is and will remain a tolerant and inclusive borough.”

In a subsequent social media post, Chamberlain expressed opposition to the Greens’ motion, saying that he was “deeply troubled” by it and condemned it.

However, he ruled out leaving coalition with the Greens, saying he “had conversations today with Southwark Green Party colleagues which I feel reassured by”.

His comments were widely criticised, including by a former Lib Dem minister.

Baroness Featherstone, who is Jewish and served as equalities minister from 2010 to 2012, called on Chamberlain to “grow a pair” and ditch his Green coalition partners.

In a post on social media, Lib Dem peer Baroness Ludford also criticised Chamberlain, saying: “I don’t understand how you think this greenwash is an adequate response to the Greens’ antisemitic ‘Zionism is racism’ motion, from which I believe you should entirely distance yourselves”.

Meanwhile, posting on X on the anniversary itself, McAsh wrote: “I recognise how difficult the past few days have been for members of the Jewish community in Southwark and beyond. This is already a deeply painful time for many, as we mark the anniversary of the appalling attacks of October 7.

“We remember those killed and stand with survivors, bereaved families and all those grieving.

“I want to reassure you that your council and its leadership value you and stand with you against antisemitism.

“Please know that neither I nor any member of the council’s Executive supported the national Green Party conference motion seeking to describe Zionism as racism…

“Whether you are a Jewish person living in Southwark or a Jewish member of staff, please know that you are valued by this administration. You belong here, and you should feel safe and supported in our borough - our shared home.”

After local elections in May, no party won overall control of Southwark. Labour was the largest party with 29 seats.

The Greens came second with 22 and the Lib Dems third on 12. Without the support of the Liberal Democrats, the Greens would have no overall majority on the council to pass key decisions.

The local Labour Party has indicated its opposition to the motion and called on the council itself to reject the equation of Zionism with racism.

They said on social media: “We wholeheartedly agree with this condemnation of this motion and ask that the council make this stance clear.”

Councillor Victor Chamberlain has been contacted for comment.