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Lib Dems warned over ‘implications’ of coalitions with ‘extremist’ Green Party

Local government alliances between the two parties have come under scrutiny since the Greens adopted the controversial ‘Zionism is racism’ motion

October 7, 2026 17:21
Lib Dems.jpg
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey (R), Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper (L), and Josh Babarinde, Lib Dem MP for Eastbourne (C), arrive at the Brighton Centre for their party conference on September 22, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read
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The Liberal Democrats have been warned about continuing coalition agreements with the Green Party in local government following the latter’s adoption of a motion equating Zionism with racism.

Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel labelled the Greens an “extremist” party and urged elected officials in local authorities to think of the consequences of continued association with it in light of its adoption of the motion, which has been heavily criticised by Jewish communal groups.

A spokesperson for the pro-Israel group within the party told the JC: “We abhor the recent actions of the Green Party and were always concerned about joint administrations with such an extremist party.

“We are working closely with our local parties on these delicate matters to ensure council groups are aware of the implications of being in coalition with the 2026 Green Party.”

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Topics:

Green Party

Zionism

Liberal Democrats

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