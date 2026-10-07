‘Genocide’, ‘war crimes’ and ‘colonialism’: New dictionary seeks to reclaim terms used as ‘political weapons’

A network of 4,000 lawyers has launched an online dictionary of terms such as “genocide” and “colonialism” which it says have been “stripped” of their precise meaning in international law and “repurposed as political weapons”.
Launched by the Israel-based International Legal Forum (ILF) on the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks, the resource seeks to “remember, reclaim, and renew” the foundational principles of international law that have been “systematically hijacked, redefined, inverted, and weaponised... to malign certain countries while harming genuine victims".
The ILF highlights terms including “genocide”, “war crimes”, “ethnic cleansing”, “famine” and “colonialism”.
The organisation contends, for example, that the term “genocide” has been used by international human rights organisations and public officials in ways that “blur the lines between accusation and legal fact”.
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