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Alex Hearn

By

Alex Hearn

Opinion

Zionism isn’t racism – the Green Party is

From Nazi propaganda to Soviet doctrine, the slogan has a poisonous lineage. Its real target is not Israel, but British Jews

October 5, 2026 11:26
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A Palestine Solidarity Campaign flag at the Green Party annual conference in Brighton on October 2, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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Remember when the Greens were sandal-wearing idealists worried about koalas? Now tree planting can be “a tool of ethnic cleansing” according to their conference programme. But only in Israel, of course. In a new low for British politics, Green members voted that “Zionism is racism”, making theirs the first mainstream British party to adopt it as policy. They voted to destroy the world’s only Jewish state through “armed struggle”.

They had the opportunity to protect Jewish members from being disciplined for going to “Zionist” synagogues. They voted it down, while declaring that Zionism “will be treated as any other form of racism”.

In Labour we fought tooth and nail against racists. But if you walked the Green Party conference floor this year, you’d have spotted familiar faces: the same people who wrecked Labour.

Zack Polanski stitched this monster together, and now it has turned on its creator. He said he would back the motion if it had an amendment that protected Jewish members, but it passed without it. A motion that needs a clause protecting Jews is a motion that targets them. Polanski’s monster wouldn’t even allow him the fig leaf, deeming it “unnecessary”.

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Topics:

Green Party

Antizionism

Nazis

Soviet Union

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