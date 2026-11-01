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Green mayor quits party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion: ‘It crossed a line’

Drew Creek will now sit as a Labour and Co-operative councillor on Cornwall Council

November 1, 2026 12:28
Drew Creek Green Newquay mayor .jpg
Drew Creek has defected from the Greens following the party's inflammatory "Zionism is racism" vote (Photo: Newquay Town Council)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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A Green mayor has quit the party citing its inflammatory “Zionism is racism” policy, which, he says “crossed a line”.

Drew Creek, the Mayor of Newquay and leader of the Cornwall Greens has joined the Labour and Co-operative Party following last month’s annual Green Party autumn conference, where the controversial motion was passed.

Announcing his decision online Creek said: “I can't stand behind that, and I won't pretend otherwise.”

Addressing residents in the post on Facebook, he said: “I want you to hear this from me directly. I have decided to leave the Green Party and join the Labour group on Cornwall Council.

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Topics:

Green Party

Cornwall

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