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Zack Polanski will not overturn Greens’ ‘Zionism is racism’ motion because it is ‘not controversial’

The Green Party leader made the comments one week after stating he would not have voted for the motion unless it had been amended

October 18, 2026 12:17
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Zack Polanski has said he will not overturn the Zionism is Racism motion (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Zack Polanksi has said he is not going to overturn the Green Party’s “Zionism is racism” motion and that he doesn’t think it is “controversial”.

The motion was passed on October 4 by 1,022 votes to 813. Polanski was not in attendance at the vote but one week later, said he would not have voted in favour unless the motion had been amended.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Green Party leader confirmed he would not look to overturn the new policy, saying: “I don't think this is actually controversial”. He added that what he believed was controversial was that “75,000 Palestinians have been murdered in the last few years”.

“If you talk about what's happening in Palestine right now, people are dying every single day, and my party is unified in saying this government is still arming that genocide,” he said.

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Zack Polanski

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