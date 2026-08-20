Become a Member
UK

Tony Greenstein tells court October 7 was ‘justified’

The pro-Palestine activist admitted supporting the terror group ‘as part of the resistance’ but not 'as an organisation’ and accused the judge of ‘turning a blind eye to genocide’

August 20, 2026 16:23
Copy of Tony Greenstein at the High Court on Thursday (Photo: Tony Greenstein)
Tony Greenstein at the High Court in 2022 (Tony Greenstein)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A pro-Palestine activist charged with inviting support for Hamas described Gaza as a “human prison” and accused the judge of “turning a blind eye to genocide” during his trial on Thursday.

Tony Greenstein, 72, of Brighton, is on trial for one count of inviting support for a proscribed terrorist organisation at Kingston Crown Court.

The charge relates to three posts he made on X from October 7, 2023, the day of a Hamas-led attack on Israel which triggered more than two years of war in Gaza.

On Thursday, Greenstein, who is Jewish and the son of an Orthodox rabbi, told the court in his evidence that he felt those attacks were “justified”, but he did not support Hamas.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Tony Greenstein

October 7

Court and Crime

Courts

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper