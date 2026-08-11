David Miller’s win is not our loss – it is the law protecting even repugnant beliefs

The Employment Appeal Tribunal's confirmation that Dr David Miller's antizionism is a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act 2010 will unsettle a great many Jews, myself included on a bad day. A senior academic can now hold, and say out loud, that the world's only Jewish state is "racist, imperialist and colonial" and "ought therefore to be opposed," and the law will shield him from being sacked for it. Read baldly, that looks like a defeat.
I don't think it is, and here's why.
A functioning democracy has to protect thought and belief it dislikes, not just thought it agrees with. That protection stops a government, a university or an employer deciding which political views are acceptable to hold. It is not a concession wrung out of the law by antzionists; it is the law working as intended, for everyone, including people who think Miller is wrong about almost everything. Take away the principle that lets an ugly belief be protected, and you take away the same principle that protects a Jew's belief in Israel's religious significance, or in Jewish self-determination, from being treated as a sackable offence by a hostile employer. We should want that door to stay open, even when we hate what walks through it.
But, and this is the part that gets lost, it is a qualified protection, not a licence. Look at what the tribunal actually did in Miller's own case. His belief passed the legal test in large part because, cross-examined under oath, he said he was "not supportive of or open to the use of violence as a means of opposing Zionism", and the tribunal accepted that. Tweets he posted after October 7, including one tagged "#FromtheRivertotheSea," were kept out of the case precisely because they sat outside the narrower belief he had pleaded and defended. Belief is protected – the advocacy or use of violence to realise it is not, and the tribunal drew that line itself, carefully, on his own evidence.
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