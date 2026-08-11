David Miller’s win is not our loss – it is the law protecting even repugnant beliefs

This isn't a novel rule invented for Miller. Islam is a protected belief; a preacher inciting violence in its name is not exercising it, he's committing an offence. Belief in a united Ireland is protected; advocating a bombing campaign to achieve it never was. Antizionism, the belief that Israel should not exist as a Jewish state, is now confirmed as protected in exactly the same way. Calling for, or promoting, violence to bring that about is not, and nothing in the Miller judgment says otherwise.

Which is why what I watched happen in Filton on July 23 worries me more than the judgment itself. At a blockade of the Elbit Systems factory, protesters chanted "Smash the Zionist settler state." I have a recording of the police Bronze Commander explaining, live and on the record, why no action would follow: "Antizionism has been held to be a protected belief under the Equality Act 2010… this is a view which can be legally heard and expressed where violence is not incited." He drew a direct comparison to the decision not to charge Bob Vylan over "Death to the IDF" at Glastonbury.

That is a misreading of the very principle it invokes. "Smash the… state" is not a description of a belief; it is, on any ordinary reading, an instruction. A chant doesn't become lawful merely because it sits downstream of a protected belief. The Miller litigation itself draws the line exactly at the point where expression tips into promoting violence. If officers are treating "antizionism is protected" as a blanket exemption for whatever language is used to express it, rather than asking whether that specific language crosses into incitement, they are getting the law wrong, not applying it cautiously. That is an error worth naming every time it happens, through the proper channels: complaints, the College of Policing, the courts if it comes to that.

Here is what should actually give British Jews comfort. If antizionism clears the bar as a protected belief, then Zionism does too, and without serious argument. The belief that Jews, like other peoples, have a right to self-determination in a state of their own easily satisfies the same test. And under the Public Sector Equality Duty, in the very Act that protects Miller, every police force, council and public body must eliminate discrimination against people for holding that belief, advance their equality of opportunity, and foster good relations between Zionists and everyone else. Not merely tolerate our existence at the edge of someone else's demonstration.

The Equality Act wasn't written to make antisemitism respectable, or to give an anxious officer cover for not wanting to pick a side. It was written to protect belief on all sides, and to hold a hard line at violence on all sides. Miller's win shouldn't be read as our loss. Applied honestly, and evenly, it's a floor under all of us. The only real question is whether the people enforcing it, on a picket line in Filton as much as in a tribunal room in London, are willing to hold that line, rather than quietly move it.

Gill Levy is a former Metropolitan Police officer