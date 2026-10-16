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Odeon Cinemas urged to amend ‘Naza’ film ad that ‘gives no hint’ allegations were rejected by IDF

The cinema chain, which will premiere the documentary on Friday, dubbed it an ‘unflinching look at the systems behind Israel's calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians’

October 16, 2026 12:10
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Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham attend the "NAZA" premiere during the 64th New York Film Festival (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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A cinemagoer has called on Odeon cinemas to amend an advert for the Naza documentary, which accuses the IDF of the “mass killing of Palestinian civilians,” after it “gave customers no hint that any of [it] was disputed”.

Naza, directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, features testimony from anonymised former soldiers and intelligence officials alleging that the Israeli military uses an advanced AI system to calculate the amount of collateral damage when targeting strikes, resulting in mass civilian casualties.

The army has denied the claims made in the film, insisting that it was based on “false” testimony and that all strikes are conducted within the bounds of international law.

One anonymous whistleblower in the documentary alleged commanders had approved one strike that they expected to kill around 500 civilians.

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