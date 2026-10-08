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Philipp Peyman Engel

By

Philipp Peyman Engel

Opinion

I’ve seen Naza and it’s a nasty piece of propaganda

A film committed to the truth would have examined Hamas’s sinister tactics and depicted Israel’s efforts to act humanely, alongside its inevitable partial failure to live up to its own standards. Because war is hell

October 8, 2026 17:47
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Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor pose with the Special Jury Prize Award for "Naza" during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 12, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
6 min read
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The horrors of October 7, 2023, are almost impossible to comprehend. Behind the staggering scale of the Hamas massacres are individual stories of unimaginable cruelty and suffering. Stories that must not be forgotten.

Baby Kfir, for example. Or his brother Ariel. Or their mother, Shiri. The two red-haired Israeli boys were just nine months and four years old when terrorists from the Palestinian Hamas abducted them to Gaza. Videos of their kidnapping show the shock and boundless despair in their mother’s eyes as the Islamists, shouting “Allahu Akbar”, violently forced the young family onto a pickup truck and took them to Gaza.

Months later, news spread around the world that the terrorists had murdered the two brothers and their mother with their bare hands. In an act of breathtaking cynicism, Hamas handed over the Israelis’ bodies to the Red Cross. The event was staged as a family celebration, complete with music and cheering. On the boys’ coffins were images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as a vampire drinking the blood of the Bibas family. Instead of returning the body of the murdered hostage Shiri Bibas, Hamas handed over the remains of a Palestinian woman.

It is difficult to imagine anything more despicable.

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Gaza

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