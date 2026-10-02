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NAZA used Gaza war evidence from staff not fully qualified to testify, IDF says

Israeli army’s detailed rebuttal of film also includes denial that it ever authorised a strike in which 500 civilians could be killed

October 2, 2026 11:04
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NAZA directors Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham at the 64th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on September 26, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The IDF has accused the film Venice Prize-winning film NAZA of presenting a distorted account of the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza.

NAZA, directed by Israelis Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, claimed the IDF used artificial intelligence to select targets and knowingly permitted high levels of civilian casualties in Gaza.

One anonymous whistleblower in the documentary alleged commanders had approved one strike that they expected to kill around 500 civilians.

In its response, the IDF said it had never authorised a strike that could involve civilian casualties of anywhere close to that number.

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