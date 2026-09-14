Gaza documentary that received ‘longest ever Venice ovation’ based on ‘completely false’ testimony, claims IDF

In one clip, one of the interviewees claimed that he had received approval to kill up to 500 people in a strike targeting a single Hamas member.

However, the IDF issued a statement the following day saying it “firmly denies” the allegations and questioning the documentary’s sourcing and accuracy.

It also singled out the claim that 500 deaths were approved in one strike, which it dubbed “completely false”, adding: “No such strike was ever planned, approved, or carried out, yet this is the claim the filmmakers chose to promote their movie with”.

"The IDF categorically rejects these allegations,” said a spokesperson.

“According to the publications, the film relies on anonymous testimonies from individuals whose identity cannot be verified, including whether they served in the IDF, in what capacity, or whether they were involved in the matters about which the allegations are being made.

“The excerpts cited include claims regarding national and military strategy that are clearly beyond the knowledge of junior-level soldiers. There are references to situations in which IDF Intelligence Directorate soldiers, who were allegedly interviewed for the film, by definition would not have been involved.

“There is also an incorrect use of legal terminology by individuals who are not legal professionals, as well as internal and absurd contradictions, such as the claim that unintended harm resulting from lawful attacks was carried out deliberately or constituted part of “genocide,” without understanding the meaning of these terms.

“Regarding the allegations concerning the use of artificial intelligence, decisions regarding the selection and approval of strikes in the IDF are made by human personnel only, in accordance with IDF guidelines, and not by artificial intelligence.”

The military also said it always operates “in accordance with international law and the laws of armed conflict” and that “Hamas continues to systematically operate from within the civilian environment, embedding its operatives and military infrastructure among the population and exploiting civilian areas for terrorist purposes”.

“When specific suspicions of violations of the law by an IDF soldier arise, the IDF is fully committed to investigating them and bringing those responsible to justice through independent enforcement mechanisms,” it added.

“A soldier who witnesses a violation of the law is required under military orders to report it so that the need to open an investigation can be examined. This also applies to individuals who were interviewed for the film.”

The documentary has also prompted fierce backlash from Israeli politicians, with Culture Minister Miki Zohar accusing Abraham and Szor of “treason” and promising the revocation of their citizenship.

“The searing self-hatred of the producers, who are willing to hurt their homeland for applause from the antisemites of the world, is inconceivable and is a betrayal of the country,” he said.

“As culture minister, I will immediately act to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable directors for treason against the state.”