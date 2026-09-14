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Gaza documentary that received ‘longest ever Venice ovation’ based on ‘completely false’ testimony, claims IDF

‘The film relies on anonymous testimonies from individuals whose identity cannot be verified, including whether they served in the IDF’

September 14, 2026 11:16
Naza.jpg
Directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor receive the Special Jury Prize for 'Naza' during the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido on September 12, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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The IDF has said that it “firmly rejects” allegations of AI-powered mass murders of Gazan civilians, which emerged in a new documentary released last week.

Naza, released by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, aired claims from anonymous military and security personnel, who alleged that the army made use of an AI system, dubbed “Lavender”, which allocated targets in the Strip.

Those interviewed claimed that the system used mass surveillance of Gaza’s communications network to locate and track targets, that it led to the systematic destruction of civilian homes with little regard to collateral damage, and that there was a “general atmosphere” of “hatred” toward Palestinians among operators.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday and received a 25-minute standing ovation, the longest in the event’s history.

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Topics:

IDF

Israel

Film

Israeli film

Gaza

Gaza war

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