Become a Member
World

‘I’m not getting acting jobs because of Zionists,’ claims Susan Sarandon

The Oscar winner was previously dropped by a talent agency after suggesting that Jews after October 7 were ‘getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim’ in the US

September 7, 2026 13:52
Sarandon.jpg
Susan Sarandon attends the photocall for 'The Echo Chamber' at the 83rd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on September 6, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Ella Bloom

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has claimed her outspoken support for Palestinians has damaged her career in the American film industry because of “Zionists” within its “power structure”.

“I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still,” she said.

The 79-year-old actress recently spoke at the Venice Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film The Echo Chamber, taking aim at the political forces she says have shaped her career.

Sarandon attributed her career difficulties to what she described as a “power structure” within the film industry.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Film

Zionism

Antizionism

The Oscars

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper