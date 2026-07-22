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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

Vance’s rambling about Israeli conspiracies to tank the Iran deal makes him look a fool

On a podcast with Joe Rogan, the vice president shifted the blame for the failed agreement with Tehran onto Jerusalem. It was a revealing glimpse of who he is, how he thinks and how he reacts under pressure

July 22, 2026 10:38
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Joe Rogan and JD Vance (X)
5 min read
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Who is to blame for the collapse of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Trump administration and the terrorist regime of Iran?

Was it the Iranians whose repeated and predictable violations of a ceasefire that never happened culminated with attacks on shipping in the Gulf and on infrastructure in the Gulf states, and on an American base that left two American servicemen dead and many more wounded?

Or did Israel sabotage the MOU and drag America back into war?

This is the line Vice President JD Vance took in a rambling three-hour podcast with Joe Rogan on July 15. It defies facts and reality. But that’s no obstacle in the age of digital politics.

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Topics:

JD Vance

Iran

Donald Trump

Israel

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