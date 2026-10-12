IDF releases footage of Hamas terrorists operating out of Gaza hospital

Footage of Hamas terrorists operating out of a hospital in Gaza has been released by the IDF.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, is around 100 metres from the yellow line – the boundary to which the IDF has withdrawn following the war against Hamas – and has been used throughout the conflict to store weapons and explosives.

It is unclear exactly when the footage was recorded.

In a statement, the IDF said: “The hospital and its surrounding area have been used by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) over the past few years to advance terror plots against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.