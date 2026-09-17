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Miliband ‘ignored MI6 warning’ against Israeli sanctions

The UK’s foreign intelligence service reportedly alerted ministers to the potential ‘consequences’ of the measures, but the Foreign Office went ahead regardless

September 17, 2026 13:56
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband leaves the Millbank Studios in Westminster, after appearing on the morning news rounds (Credit: PA)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband disregarded warnings from MI6 that sanctioning Israeli settlements in the West Bank could lead to weakened national security, it has been alleged.

Quoting a Labour source close to the intelligence service, The Spectator reported: “[MI6] presented warnings about the consequences” of the measures, namely around the damage they would cause to the UK’s relationship with Mossad.

Israeli intelligence agency has long provided the UK with information, and helped foil terrorist plots on British soil which, according to former Mossad boss Yossi Cohen, would have led to countless deaths.

The fear now is that Israel will retaliate to sanctions by limiting the information it provides, with people in MI6 “pulling their hair out”, according to the source.

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Topics:

MI6

Mossad

Sanctions

Ed Miliband

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