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Met Police officer sacked after liking ‘disgusting’ antisemitic posts

PC Mohammed Nizam appeared to endorse claims that Jews exploit the Holocaust for sympathy, claiming he did so after images of the Gaza War impacted his mental health

August 21, 2026 10:56
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A Met Police car in London (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked by a disciplinary panel after he admitted engaging with “disgusting” antisemitic social media posts.

PC Mohammed Nizam “liked” post that featured “one-sided and/or politically motivated views of the war in Gaza, as well as offensive, antisemitic and transphobic messages,” according to the panel’s findings.

These included material claiming that Jews “play the Holocaust card to justify Israel’s genocidal attack on Gaza” and referring to the “Zionist-controlled mass media”.

Meanwhile, he personally responded to a post made by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan expressing alarm and distress about the October 7 attacks, calling the Labour politician a “f***ing w***stain”.

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Topics:

Metropolitan Police

Police

Antizionism

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