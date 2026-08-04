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Nearly three-quarters of daily X posts mentioning Jews were antisemitic, new analysis reveals

The most extreme posts in the sample violated X’s own policies on violent speech, the Combat Antisemitism Movement alleged

August 4, 2026 14:20
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By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Nearly three-quarters of all X posts within an analysed 12-hour period that featured the word “Jew” were antisemitic, according to findings from the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

CAM’s Antisemitism Research Centre (ARC) studied 963 public X posts containing the word “Jew” during a 12-hour window on August 2-3. Of those, 682, or 71.9 per cent, were hostile towards Jews, while 245 were neutral and only 26 positive.

The ARC also identified a number of posts that went beyond everyday antisemitism and featured calls for acts of violence or genocide.

One post called for a named individual’s death, whilst others called for a “Jew holocaust”, paired antisemitic slurs with threats or portrayed Jewish people as a “bioweapon” deployed against white people.

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