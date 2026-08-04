Nearly three-quarters of daily X posts mentioning Jews were antisemitic, new analysis reveals

The hostility did not come from a single ideological source, the report notes, with some drawing on white nationalist themes or neo-Nazi signalling, and others using leftist anti-Israel rhetoric to generalise hostility towards Jews.

“Despite the different narratives, many of the same antisemitic tropes appeared throughout the sample, including claims of Jewish control over the media and politics, dual loyalty, and Freemasonry as a vehicle for Jewish power,” the ARC said.

Posts were classified by an AI model trained to detect antisemitic sentiment, which is defined as when Jews are presented negatively or spoken about in a negative way, including slurs, conspiracy tropes, dehumanising language or calls for harm.

CAM claimed the most extreme posts in the sample violated X’s own policies on violent speech and hateful conduct and called on the platform to enforce its own rules.

CAM said 71.9 per cent of posts being antisemitic points “to a systematic problem rather than isolated violations”.

X, the campaign group said, “should place this keyword under standing review and measure the hostility rate over time”.

"Sustained levels like this one should trigger proactive enforcement, not a reactive response to individual reports,” it added.

X has been approached for comment.