Nearly three-quarters of daily X posts mentioning Jews were antisemitic, new analysis reveals

Nearly three-quarters of all X posts within an analysed 12-hour period that featured the word “Jew” were antisemitic, according to findings from the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).
CAM’s Antisemitism Research Centre (ARC) studied 963 public X posts containing the word “Jew” during a 12-hour window on August 2-3. Of those, 682, or 71.9 per cent, were hostile towards Jews, while 245 were neutral and only 26 positive.
The ARC also identified a number of posts that went beyond everyday antisemitism and featured calls for acts of violence or genocide.
One post called for a named individual’s death, whilst others called for a “Jew holocaust”, paired antisemitic slurs with threats or portrayed Jewish people as a “bioweapon” deployed against white people.
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