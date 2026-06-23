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Israel lobby petition ‘smacks of an antisemitic conspiracy’, MPs told

Parliamentarians ‘uneasy’ over calls for an inquiry into ‘influence on politics and democracy’ by supporters of ‘world’s only Jewish state’

June 23, 2026 08:51
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Labour minister James Frith spoke against the calls for an inquiry into 'pro-Israel lobbying activity in UK politics' (Image: Parliament TV).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read

A petition calling for an investigation into pro-Israel lobbying activity in the UK played into “the same old antisemitic tropes of hidden forces and malign control”, a government minister told Parliament.

On Monday, despite criticism from Jewish community organisations, politicians from across the political spectrum, and a survivor of the Heaton Park terror attack, MPs held a debate on a petition calling for a public inquiry into ‘pro-Israel influence on politics and democracy’, after it reached over 100,000 signatories.

From the start of the debate, there were objections to the petition and framing of the conversation.

Andrew Mitchell, a former Conservative cabinet minister, made an early point of order in proceedings, saying he felt “uneasy” about the debate.

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Topics:

Parliament

Israel

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