Sadiq Khan’s false genocide claims against Israel are fuelling antisemitism

Sadiq Khan is not a serious politician. By that I do not mean we should not take the vast amount of damage he has done to London over the last decade seriously. I mean that he is immensely comfortable saying things that he ought to know are utter nonsense to try to win votes.
I am not talking about issues where fair-minded people might reasonably disagree. Indeed, disagreement is the stuff of politics. Sometimes this entails politicians pursuing different approaches to trying to achieve the same or similar ends. For example most politicians will want to improve air quality or boost health outcomes or reduce crime, even if we have different ideas on how they might best be achieved.
However a serious politician would not claim with a straight face that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
To be clear, that does not mean there is no room to criticise Benjamin Netanyahu or the Israeli Government. You can legitimately believe that Israel was right or wrong to enter Gaza after the atrocities of October 7, 2023. A serious person could try to make the case that Israel could have done more to protect civilians in Gaza or that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has done more than any other army to minimise civilian loss of life. However to casually throw about the term “genocide” is not something a serious person could or would do.
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