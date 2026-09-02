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Maureen Lipman brands actor ‘cowardly’ after he quits play over her Israel views

The Bafta-nominated star insisted she would not be ‘bullied’ by ‘virtue-signalling’ colleagues

September 2, 2026 17:24
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Dame Maureen Lipman (Image: Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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Dame Maureen Lipman has branded Irish actor Gerard McCarthy “cowardly” and accused him of “virtue-signalling” after he withdrew from a theatre production because of her views on Israel and Palestine.

“I am asking for him to have the courage to face me and tell me what he thinks it is I should do, or think, or say,” Lipman told The Times, challenging McCarthy to “grow up”.

The Bafta-nominated Coronation Street actress said she was baffled by McCarthy’s decision to pull out of Right Before I Go, a play collecting the final words of people who have taken their own lives, after she was announced as joining the cast for a special performance at London’s Soho Theatre on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day.

McCarthy, who has appeared in Call the Midwife and Hollyoaks, said he had withdrawn because he did not feel comfortable personally promoting Lipman’s involvement because of views she had “publicly and repeatedly expressed regarding Israel and Palestine”.

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Topics:

Dame Maureen Lipman

Maureen Lipman

Theatre

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