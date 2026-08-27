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Maureen Lipman

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Maureen Lipman

Opinion

I still feel like Paula Radcliffe at the wobbly end of a marathon

The Allegra tour, as you may have read, was beset by attempts to boycott my presence in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Bath. And yet, I can play Allegra, Jane Lucas or Evelyn Plummer because we are all English – I love being English

August 27, 2026 17:03
Allegra.jpg
Image: Marc Brenner
5 min read
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Back at the keys after four months of the Evening Job and wondering where to start. Allegra, the play with music, I just closed in the West End, would have been a workout if I were 40, but I’m twice that, and even though this morning I’ve had callouses removed from my feet, I still feel like Paula Radcliffe at the wobbly end of a marathon.

My legs feel like I’m running them in for a friend, it takes me three good swings to get out of a low chair and I keep dreaming I’m in a massive production opening tonight. No one has told me what the play is, I don’t know a line and I’m about to go on... with a full bladder. It’s called the actor’s nightmare. David and I pass each other like blips in the night.

The tour, as you may have read, was beset by attempts to boycott my presence in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Bath. Allegra is the story of a woman who is, to her cost, relentlessly happy. Not an iota of a mention of latkes, tzitzit or Friday night cholent. The writer is from Essex and lives in Tenerife, the producer was born in Eastbourne, the director is from Loughborough and the rest of the cast were, I’d venture, 90 per cent Wasp and largely in full possession of a foreskin.

I can play Allegra, Jane Lucas or Evelyn Plummer because we are all English. I love being English. My family arrived here in the 1800s. I love that every week, our prayers in synagogue call for the health of our royal family. I am allowed to play Englishwomen, just as Juliet Stevenson is allowed to play the psychotherapist Dr Helena Goldberg, in a new series coming to our screens soon. The difference is that Juliet is an antizionist and publicly so. So... it’s a bit like me playing Marine Le Pen. Why not? Just asking…

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Musical Theatre

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