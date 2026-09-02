Jewish celebrities sign open letter defending Avengers star Mark Ruffalo from antisemitism claims

“We stand proudly with Mark Ruffalo, and with all decent people who are bravely rising and speaking truth to power.”

Signatories included Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, writer Naomi Klein and Holocaust historian Amos Goldberg, among other prominent names.

Hannah Einbinder attends the premiere of 'Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma' at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California, on July 29, 2026 (Getty Images) Getty Images

Ruffalo was criticised by Jewish groups in 2023 for suggesting that the IHRA definition of antisemitism is “propaganda” used to target anyone with a “viewpoint that is critical of Israel” as antisemitic.

He called the definition the “culmination of lobbying efforts to instrumentalise and accelerate the use of false accusations in order to censor protected speech”.

The letter also railed against the planned merger of Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery, which will create a new company owned by tech billionaire Larry Ellison, who is Jewish and an outspoken pro-Israel advocate.

The planned merger, the letter claimed, will “destroy thousands upon thousands of livelihoods” and “further consolidate the oligarchic control of our media”.

“It will do all this and more as part of a larger project of tech-driven domination, a project Larry Ellison and his partners have never been shy about trumpeting — and one they themselves have explicitly linked to their support for the ongoing depredations being visited on the people of Palestine and their silencing of critics of those horrors,” they went on.

“We all saw this after their Trump-brokered takeover of TikTok – a takeover they openly proclaimed was in large part motivated by their desire to boost pro-Israel propaganda.

“Pointing out the crucial connections between what is happening in Gaza and what is happening in Hollywood is the exact opposite of antisemitism. It is, for us, the very essence of Jewish ethical duty.”

Ruffalo has been engaged in a public feud with Ellison and his son, David, over the links between their AI firm, Oracle, and the IDF.

He claimed on Instagram that the “genocide” in Gaza was “built on an apartheid system of oppression powered by Oracle” and accused the company of “powering some of the most destructive and inhuman forces in the world”.

In response, a Paramount spokesperson accused Ruffalo of invoking “antisemitic tropes,” an allegation Ruffalo called “appalling and fundamentally dishonest”.

In November, it was reported by Variety that the company kept a “blacklist” of actors it considers to be “overtly antisemitic,” though a Paramount spokesperson has since denied that any such list exists.

Ruffalo recently returned to his role as the Incredible Hulk earlier this year in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was distributed by Sony.

However, he is not due to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday under Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, marking the first instalment in the franchise he has missed since 2012.

The actor joked in interviews leading up to the film’s release that executives may have dropped him from the script due to his penchant for leaking spoilers during press tours.