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Jewish celebrities sign open letter defending Avengers star Mark Ruffalo from antisemitism claims

Actor Hannah Einbinder and writer Naomi Klein were among the 170 signatories who labelled the accusations against Ruffalo ‘false and dangerous’

September 2, 2026 13:37
Ruffalo.jpg
Mark Ruffalo attends SiriusXM's 'Front Row Series' with the cast of 'Crime 101' at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on February 03, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Nearly 200 Jewish celebrities and prominent creatives have signed an open letter defending actor Mark Ruffalo from allegations of antisemitism relating to his antizionist activism.

The letter, titled Enough!, claimed that the accusations against the Avengers star have been “weaponised” as part of a “smear campaign” against him.

“We are Jewish artists, writers, creative professionals, faith leaders and thinkers who have, in response to the outrageous smear campaign against our respected colleague Mark Ruffalo, a simple message to share with the world: Enough!” it read.

“Enough with the false and dangerous weaponisation of charges of antisemitism against those who are brave enough to point out the obvious: that the assault on the Palestinian people and the assault on our liberties at home are deeply interconnected, and there is nothing antisemitic about recognising that fact.

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Topics:

Jewish celebrities

Film

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