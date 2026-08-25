Why do Marvel stars root for a real-life villain?

A new petition, calling for Barghouti’s immediate release, was signed by more than 20 of the MCU’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk), and Ian McKellen (Magneto).

“We express our grave concern at the continuing imprisonment of Marwan Barghouti,” reads the petition, “his violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights whilst imprisoned. We call upon the United Nations and the Governments of the World to actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison.”

So gruelling, in fact, are Barghouti’s conditions that he was permitted to use his time in prison to complete his dissertation, receive a Ph.D. from Cairo University, and receive visits from a long list of luminaries, including members of Knesset, intellectuals, and activists eager to express their admiration.

But the Palestinian narrative, alas, has little patience for facts, which is why Barghouti continued to claim that the Israelis were torturing him and his fellow terrorists. In 2017, he initiated a hunger strike, designed to strengthen the popular notion that he was the second coming of Nelson Mandella. Sadly for Barghouti, his cell was monitored by security cameras, which clearly showed the brave leader prattling to visitors about going feint with righteous hunger and then ambling over to the bathroom, removing a tasty candy bar from the cabinet, and eating it with relish.

You may choose to ignore such deceit as mere trifles. You may argue, as do, no doubt, at least some of the petition’s signatories, that there’s no better figure to lead us to peace than a repentant terrorist who has abandoned his violent ways and is eager to reconcile with his captors. Maybe so, but Barghouti ain’t that guy: He has spent the last quarter of a century repeatedly and gleefully advocating not for coexistence but for “resistance,” the bloodier the better.

Don’t take my word for it: In 2014, commemorating ten years since the passing of Yasser Arafat, Barghouti wrote a letter from prison, arguing that “an ongoing armed conflict with Israel is Arafat’s legacy, and the principle for which thousands of martyrs have already died. The Palestinian Authority must cease all cooperation with Israel, which only strengthens the occupation.” So much for peace.

It's sad for any rational, remotely educated person to support this murderous villain. But there’s something particularly nauseating about seeing so many of the MCU’s actors rush to Barghouti’s defence. Marvel was created by Jews who had to turn to the then-lowly medium of comics because the rest of the refined world wouldn’t hear their please. Their first hero, Captain America, was inked with one goal in mind: get Americans to care about the Jew-hating thugs goose-stepping all over Europe. That the men and women made rich and famous by the genius of Lee and Kirby now cheer for a Jew killer is a travesty.

No worries, though: as us Marvel afficionados know all too well, the slimy pretenders standing in the way of justice always get their comeuppance in the end.