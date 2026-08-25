Why do Marvel stars root for a real-life villain?

If what is colloquially known as “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” was a Marvel movie, the first scene may go something like this: it’s late at night in a popular Tel Aviv restaurant. Folks from all walks of life are enjoying drinks and delicious dishes when suddenly a Palestinian terrorist, armed with an M16 assault rifle, storms in and opens fire. Some people run to the bathroom for cover; some try to leave, but the terrorist is blocking their way, throwing grenades at the door. When enough people manage to flee, the terrorist crosses the street, pulls out a large serrated knife, and starts stabbing passersby, including Salim Barkat, an Israeli-Arab police officer rushing to the scene to stop the slaughter. Barkat and two others die that evening, and scores of others are wounded.
Meanwhile, because every superhero movie needs its supervillain, the man who planned the attack is lounging in his apartment in Ramallah, celebrating his success. He is Marwan Barghouti, the leader of the PLO offshoot known as the Tanzim, a terror outfit dedicated to the wholesale murder of Israelis and Jews. And when the Israelis arrest him a few weeks later, he stands tall, claiming – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – that he’s not a terrorist but a freedom fighter.
Now, if you know the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – that mighty cultural machine behind pretty much every hit movie in the last twenty years or so, including Iron Man, The Avengers, Spider-Man and others – you realise that its villains are often larger-than-life figures who enjoy the adoration of millions of dupes, boobs, and morons. That’s because the men who made Marvel the juggernaut it is today, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, were both first generation Americans, Jews whose parents had emigrated from Europe and who were appalled by witnessing the rise of Hitler and the Nazis. To make sure no one ever again rooted for a slick-tongued madman with genocidal fantasies, they gave us a parade of distinctly Jewish heroes, weaklings suddenly endowed with supernatural gifts and charged with saving a frequently ungrateful world.
It's likely, then, that Kirby and Lee would’ve been appalled had they lived long enough to see so many actors made famous by portraying their timeless characters stand up and speak out… for the villain.
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