The shameful attempt to ostracise Dame Maureen Lipman and other Jewish artists who refuse to disavow Israel

Many years ago I sat near someone at work who I found repulsive in almost every way. He was hard left, and as a fellow columnist he would share with readers opinions I regarded as dangerous and vile. I viewed him with a form of disgust.
That’s not the full story, though. We obviously each knew we had very different views – I was also employed to share my thoughts with readers. But we had a kind of unspoken pact and neither of us would go for each other in what you might call real life. We confined our mutual loathing to print and even then we never attacked each other personally. We each played the ball, not the man. We rubbed along.
The fact that we had such low regard for each other was of course exacerbated by our jobs. We spent every day writing about politics, policy and the news. There was no hiding place for either of us. But a version of that dynamic plays out all the time in offices across the land – people who for whatever reason loathe one of their colleagues but who keep that loathing to themselves and get on with their job. That’s how society works.
Imagine if, instead, work colleagues were not only always open about their personal views of each other but would only consent to working alongside people who held similar views. Office life simply could not work.
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