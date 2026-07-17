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London pastor launches campaign against anti-Israel Christian document after Synod vote

A petition against Kairos II, which the Church of England this week voted to ‘engage’ with, claims it is harmful to the cause of peace

July 17, 2026 12:27
pastor regan king.jpeg
Pastor Regan King in the Judean Desert (Courtesy)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
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The pastor of a London church has launched a campaign to oppose the Palestinian Christian document accusing Israel of genocide, which the Church of England voted to recommend to its members for study earlier this week.

More than 1,900 people from different Christian denominations have so far signed a declaration denouncing the document, entitled A Moment of Truth: Faith in a Time of Genocide, which was issued by the Kairos Palestine movement last year and is known as Kairos II.

Kairos II brands Israel a “colonial, settler, and exclusionary entity”, describes Palestinians as the “indigenous people of this land” and calls on churches to “distinguish between dialogue with Jews and dialogue with Zionism”.

While condemning the killing of civilians by Hamas on October 7, it says the attack was “born out of decades of injustice, oppression and displacement since the Nakba of 1948”.

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Topics:

Israel

Jewish-Christian relations

Church of England

Palestinians

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