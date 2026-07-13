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Church of England leaders support ‘engagement’ with Israel ‘genocide’ document despite Chief Rabbi’s warning

Sir Ephraim Mirvis said the document, which alleges a ‘Zionist project to seize all of Palestine’, could ‘only harm the cause of peace’

July 13, 2026 11:18
Mullally.jpg
Dame Sarah Mullally, the archbishop of Canterbury, addresses the Church of England General Synod at The Church House on February 10, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Simon Rocker

3 min read
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The Church of England’s governing body, the General Synod, has voted overwhelmingly to encourage members to “engage with” a Palestinian-Christian document that accuses Israel of genocide, despite warnings from the chief rabbi and other Jewish leaders of the potential damage to interfaith relations.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis had condemned A Moment of Truth: Faith in a Time of Genocide, produced last year by Kairos Palestine, an ecumenical movement of Palestinian Christians, as a “shocking” document that contains “so much falsehood” against Israel, which “can only harm the cause of peace”.

This was echoed by Lord Carey, the former archbishop of Canterbury, who said: “As supreme governor of the Church of England, and patron of the Council of Christians and Jews, the King could, through no fault of his own, find that the Church he represents is now committed to promoting a document that ‘risks undermining decades of careful relationship-building’ in the words of Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.”

It was also criticised by the Board of Deputies, which said it should be rejected by “that wants a credible role in tackling prejudice here or advocating for peace in the Middle East”, and Rabbi Charley Baginsky, co-lead of the Movement for Progressive Judaism, who said: “The voices of Palestinian Christians should be heard with compassion and respect [but] it should not become the only lens through which churches understand this conflict.

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Topics:

Church of England

Israel

Genocide

Palestinians

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

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