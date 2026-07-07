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Chief Rabbi warns ‘genocide’ document due to be discussed by Church of England Synod will ‘harm peace’

Kairos Palestine text brands Israel a ‘colonial settler entity’ and criticises Abrahams Accords

July 7, 2026 14:32
Sarah Mullally GettyImages-2260842561.jpg
Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally (front left) addresses Church of England General Synod earlier this year (Getty)

By

Simon Rocker

5 min read
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The Chief Rabbi has warned that a Palestinian-Christian group’s document due to be discussed by the Church of England’s governing body “contains so much falsehood” about Israel and “can only harm the cause of peace”.

On Sunday, the Synod is set to consider a motion encouraging engagement with A Moment of Truth: Faith in a Time of Genocide published by Kairos Palestine “as part of a quest for greater understanding” of the conflict.

The document calls for a review of Church investment policy after the International Court of Justice advisory opinion that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian Territories was illegal.

According to A Moment of Truth, “The genocidal war on Gaza is the continuation of the Zionist project to seize all of Palestine, emptied of its Palestinian people.”

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Topics:

Jewish-Christian relations

Israel

Zionism

Church of England

Methodist Church

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