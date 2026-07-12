Become a Member
UK

Former Archbishop warns Church of England against document accusing Israel of ‘genocide’

Rare intervention by Lord Carey comes ahead of Synod this afternoon considering engagement with controversial Kairos II text

July 12, 2026 12:24
GettyImages-51349883.jpg
Archbishop of Canterbury Carey with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Windsor Castle, 2002 (MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty)

By

jc

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

A former Archbishop of Canterbury has warned the Church of England against a Palestinian-Christian group’s document which accuses Israel of “genocide”.

The rare intervention by Lord Carey comes ahead of a motion this afternoon by the Church’s ruling the body the Synod encouraging engagement with the text published by Kairos Palestine.

Last week, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis spoke of his concern that the document may be harmful to the cause of peace.

Now Carey has echoed the Chief Rabbi’s warning and also raised the possibility of King Charles being embroiled in a damaging political controversy.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Church of England

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper