Kairos ‘genocide’ document risks stoking antisemitism, Israeli embassy warns CofE

The Israeli Embassy has warned that a Palestinian Christian document which the Church of England recommended its members to consider risks creating “a more permissive environment for antisemitism”.
Israel’s outgoing chargé d’affaires, Daniela Grudsky Ekstein, met the archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, on Tuesday following last week’s vote by the General Synod, the church’s governing body, to encourage engagement with the document, known as Kairos II.
In a statement after the meeting, the embassy said that Grudsky Ekstein had conveyed Israel’s “grave concerns” over Kairos II, which it called a “deeply troubling text that rejects the legitimacy of the State of Israel, the world’s only Jewish state”.
The document, which accuses Israel of genocide and describes it as a colonial settler state, did not advance peace of coexistence, the embassy said.
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