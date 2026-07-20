Why I backed the Kairos motion – without wavering in my support for Israel to live in peace and security

The General Synod debate on Israel and Palestine has understandably caused pain and anxiety for many within Britain's Jewish community. I have read the responses of the Chief Rabbi, the Board of Deputies and many Jewish friends with great care. I understand why many have interpreted Synod's decision as a setback for Christian-Jewish relations. I want to say, as simply and honestly as I can, that for many of us who supported the amended motion, that was not how we understood what we were doing.
One of the enduring interests of my life has been Christian-Jewish dialogue and the Church's response to the Holocaust. But that has never been simply an academic interest. It has shaped my friendships, my priesthood and my understanding of the Gospel itself. Today I serve the Church in Kilburn and West Hampstead, one of the most diverse communities in Britain. My neighbours are Jewish, Muslim and Christian. During my years as a Camden councillor, many of my closest colleagues were Jewish. They remain close friends today. We still discuss politics, but we also discuss theology, Scripture and what it means to live faithfully after the Shoah. Those conversations have enriched my own faith. Only a few days before travelling to Synod, I took the Gospel assembly in our church school, which is over 50 per cent Muslim. As usual, the children prayed for the situation in Gaza. Two days later, Rabbi Jeremy Gordon welcomed me into his home. Jeremy was the first local faith leader to visit me when I arrived here eight years ago. I count him as a friend who is able to offer perspectives on my own ministry and theology from a contemporary British Jewish perspective.
Whenever I attend events at the New London Synagogue, I have to register my name in advance, bring photographic identification and pass through security simply to worship alongside my Jewish neighbours. No one should have to worship behind security. The fact that Jewish communities in Britain do so because antisemitism remains a real and present danger should shame us all. Not far from where I live, two Jewish people were murdered after leaving a community event. Jewish ambulances have been attacked. Jewish schools and synagogues live with levels of security that most churches never have to contemplate. That reality breaks my heart.
It is precisely because I take that history and that present reality so seriously that I believe the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace and security. After centuries of persecution culminating in the Holocaust, the existence of a Jewish homeland is not an abstract political question for me. It is bound up with the survival and security of the Jewish people. That conviction, however, does not require me to support every action of the present Israeli government. Friendship never asks us to suspend our moral judgement. Indeed, genuine friendship sometimes requires us to speak difficult truths. I believe the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza and Palestine is real, devastating and demands a response from the Church. I also believe the testimony of Palestinian Christians deserves to be heard. For me, those convictions do not compete with one another. They belong together.
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