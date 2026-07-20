Why I backed the Kairos motion – without wavering in my support for Israel to live in peace and security

I also recognise that, for many of my Jewish friends, the Kairos documents themselves represent a red line. I understand why. Many read parts of those texts as denying or diminishing Jewish history, identity and connection to the land, and as containing language that makes genuine dialogue more difficult. Those concerns deserve to be heard with respect.

For my part, I approach Kairos differently. I do not believe the Church should receive it uncritically, nor do I believe it should be treated as beyond criticism. Like many documents born out of profound suffering and conflict, it contains insights that deserve careful attention and claims that deserve careful scrutiny. Hearing Palestinian Christians does not require uncritical agreement with every word they have written.

Indeed, one of the reasons I brought my amendments was precisely to ensure that engagement with Kairos sat alongside an explicit commitment to repentance for the Church's historic contribution to antisemitism, a deeper understanding of Judaism, and continued dialogue with Jewish and Muslim communities. Some of my Jewish friends will continue to regard Kairos as a line they cannot cross, and I respect that judgement. I have reached a different conclusion: that the Church can engage critically with the document while remaining uncompromising in its opposition to antisemitism and steadfast in its commitment to Christian–Jewish friendship.

I could not have voted for the motion that was tabled at Synod. But during the debate I brought amendments which, after constructive discussions with those proposing the motion, were incorporated into the final text. They strengthened the motion's commitment to repentance for the Church's historic contribution to antisemitism and to the situation now affecting the Palestinian people. They reaffirmed Christian-Jewish dialogue, encouraged a deeper understanding of Judaism and other faiths, and committed the Church to continued dialogue with Jewish and Muslim voices in the pursuit of justice, equality, peace and reconciliation. Those amendments mattered to me because I wanted the motion to say clearly that Christian solidarity with Palestinians should never come at the expense of Christian friendship with Jews.

Growing up in Northern Ireland taught me that lasting peace is not built by communities speaking only to themselves. The peace process began when people found the courage to hear stories and analysis that were painful, uncomfortable and sometimes profoundly difficult. Listening did not replace justice; it made justice more possible. That experience is engraved in my heart. So I want my Jewish friends to know this: many of us who voted for the amended motion did so not because we take your fears less seriously, but because we take them so seriously. We know the history of Christian antisemitism. We know the wounds of the Holocaust have not disappeared. We know antisemitism is rising once again. And we know that none of that absolves us from hearing the suffering of Palestinian Christians and Palestinians. For Christians, these are not competing loyalties.

The Gospel calls us to love our neighbours – plural, all of them. It calls us to repent of our own failures, to tell the truth about suffering wherever we find it, to reject antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred with equal clarity, and to keep building friendships even when disagreement remains. I hope that, in time, the amendments accepted by Synod will be seen as a sign that many within the Church of England remain deeply committed to Christian-Jewish friendship. We may disagree about the decisions Synod reached, but I hope we will continue to meet, to listen, to learn from one another and to remain neighbours. After everything our communities have endured together, that work matters now more than ever.

Robert Thompson is the Vicar of St Mary’s, Kilburn and St James’ in West Hampstead