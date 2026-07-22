Become a Member
UK

British Jews have lost trust in all major UK institutions, new study finds

The report’s author, Professor Shani Orgad, said participants ‘consistently described a profound sense of being unheard, dismissed and abandoned by institutions they expected to protect them’

July 22, 2026 13:57
Copy of GettyImages-2274882597.jpg
The 'Britain Stands With British Jews' rally at Downing Street in London, May 10, 2026 (Credit: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

British Jews are feeling abandoned and excluded following a lack of adequate institutional response to the rise of antisemitism in the country, according to new academic research.

The report, Listening to British Jews, was compiled by Professor Shani Orgad at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and involved 43 Jewish adults across the UK ranging in age from 18 to 75.

The individuals, who represent a range of different Jewish denominations, religious convictions and political persuasions, described a significant decline in trust in major British institutions.

They report feeling “unheard, dismissed or excluded” by institutions such as the police, the education system, universities, the media, and the legal system.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Antisemitism

Academia

LSE

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper