British Jews have lost trust in all major UK institutions, new study finds

Alongside concerns over institutional responses, participants described an increasing climate of fear and vulnerability.

Many reported heightened anxiety, hypervigilance and taking extra precautions in their daily lives. Some said they had hidden visible signs of their Jewish identity, avoided social situations or withdrawn from professional and public spaces.

Participants also said their grief and distress were frequently minimised or dismissed, while concerns about antisemitism and personal safety were often portrayed as exaggerated or unfounded.

The report said this reflected long-standing antisemitic stereotypes depicting Jews as neurotic or deceitful, making such responses a form of antisemitism in themselves.

Despite these experiences, participants also spoke of resilience, pride in their Jewish identity and a determination not to be intimidated.

Reflecting on the findings, Orgad said: “Participants consistently described a profound sense of being unheard, dismissed and abandoned by institutions they expected to protect them.

"While experiences varied, a common theme was that their concerns about antisemitism were often not recognised or addressed seriously. They described a ‘climate of fear and vulnerability’ where verbal abuse, being ostracised, cancelled and excluded have become increasingly features of their everyday lives.

“Their accounts highlight an urgent need for leaders across all major UK institutions not only to listen to the experiences of British Jews, but also to take concrete action to address antisemitism and rebuild confidence, trust and a sense of safety.

"Participants stressed that this would benefit not only the Jewish community but also other minority, marginalised and vulnerable groups, and the strength of British democracy more broadly.”

A central message of the report, Orgad added, “is that rebuilding trust requires institutions to listen carefully to Jewish experiences and respond consistently, fairly and transparently”.

People attend a rally organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, opposite Downing Street in central London following the stabbing of two Jewish men the day before in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, April 30, 2026 (Credit: CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images)

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Drawing directly on participants’ own proposals, various key recommendations were put forward to rebuild trust British Jews have in institutions.

In policing, they recommended an independent review of antisemitism and police-community relations across the UK, stronger engagement between police forces and Jewish communities, improved training for officers on recognising antisemitism, and more effective prosecution for antisemitic hate crimes.

In schools, they called for mandatory antisemitism training for educators and university staff, consistent Holocaust education and greater engagement with Jewish life, culture and history, and stronger safeguarding frameworks to protect Jewish students.

For media and online platforms, they called for improving the BBC complaints procedures and an independent review of coverage relating to the Middle East, antisemitism and Jewish communities, as well as stronger enforcement of legislation requiring social media companies to tackle antisemitic content.

For workplace support, they recommended improving support for young Jewish people navigating antisemitism in education and public life, programmes to strengthen Jewish civic participation, and for greater recognition of antisemitism within Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training.

The study draws on six focus groups conducted between December 2025 and March 2026 involving 43 self-identifying Jewish adults living in the UK.