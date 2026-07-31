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Imam at Heaton Park attacker’s mosque ‘called on God to deal with the Jews’

The preacher also reportedly asked God to ‘deal with the Zionist aggressors’ and ‘hasten victory for our brothers in Palestine’

July 31, 2026 15:20
Heaton Park.jpg
Police and ambulance services pictured near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 2, 2025, following a terror attack at the synagogue (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

3 min read
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An imam at the Heaton Park terrorist’s mosque is reported to have called on God to “deal with the Jews” in an incendiary sermon in the year before the lethal attack on the nearby synagogue.

The anti-Jewish prayer is alleged to have been delivered at the Al-Sunnah Mosque in Cheetham Hill, Manchester, where knifeman Jihad al-Shamie and his associate Mohammad Bashir, with whom he planned a second potential attack, were regular worshippers.

The mosque is a registered charity and The Charity Commission confirmed to the JC that it has launched a probe into the claims and “will not hesitate to take robust action” if regulatory guidance has been breached.

An anti-extremist campaigner has also urged the police to launch a criminal investigation and said it was time for the state to “get more proactive”.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Heaton Park Synagogue

Charity Commission

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