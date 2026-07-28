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Petition to bar Mamdani from 9/11 commemoration hits 25,000 signatures

Signatories, including relatives of victims, claim the New York mayor has associated with individuals ‘hostile to American values’

July 28, 2026 16:20
GettyImages-2287861267.jpg
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at a food distribution center in Brooklyn on July 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

2 min read
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A petition calling for New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to be banned from attending the city’s commemoration event marking 25 years since 9/11 has garnered nearly 25,000 signatures.

The petition expresses “concern regarding the potential inclusion of Zohran Mamdani in the 25th-year commemorative events”.

It calls for all participants and attendees of the commemoration event to demonstrably and unambiguously uphold their “shared American values”, which it says include “respect for the victims, recognition of the gravity of the attacks, and a clear rejection of the ideologies that contributed to such violence”,

It adds: “Concerns have been raised about Mr Mamdani’s public positions, associations, and responses to rhetoric that many perceive as hostile to these shared values.”

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

New York

Terrorism

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