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Dave Rich

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Dave Rich

Analysis

Sadiq Khan and Zohran Mamdani should do more to protect Jews instead of posturing about Israel

In calling for Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested, the mayors of New York and London may encourage, even unwittingly, violent extremists and antisemites

July 27, 2026 12:47
Image 27-07-2026 at 09.03.jpeg
Screenshot of a video published by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani in which he accused Israel's prime minister of war crimes (Image: NYCMayor/X)
6 min read
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The mayors of New York and London have both weighed in on the Gaza genocide claim in the past week, calling for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested if he visits either city. In both cases it is an empty threat and an opportunistic piece of political theatre. At a time when Jews have been violently attacked in both cities, the two mayors would be better off trying to protect their Jewish residents rather than engaging in this kind of reckless posturing.

First, the facts. There is an outstanding arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Netanyahu (and for then-Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant), for allegedly commissioning war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants the US government to enforce this warrant if Netanyahu visits New York, because, he says, Netanyahu is “the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people”. When Channel 4 news asked London Mayor Sadiq Khan if he would do the same, he concurred, calling Netanyahu “a perpetrator of genocide… he’s broken the law and I think justice needs to happen”. 

“People who commit genocide”, Khan went on, “are not welcome in London.” We’ll come back to that.

This is a classic bait-and-switch, because the ICC warrant that Mamdani and Khan want to be enforced is not for genocide. On the contrary: when the ICC issued the warrant they explicitly rejected a request for it to include the crime of extermination, because the evidence did not support it. Even if Netanyahu were to be arrested and convicted under the ICC warrant it would not prove that Israel is guilty of genocide, because that is not what the ICC has charged him with. This distinction might seem trivial; after all, being accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity is bad enough.

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Topics:

Sadiq Khan

Zohran Mamdani

Gaza

Genocide

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