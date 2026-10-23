Heaton Park survivor recognised for ‘outstanding bravery’ at Pride of Britain Awards

“I got up somehow and shouted, ‘Lock the doors, lock the doors!’ Then I ran and said ‘Let me in, quick, I’m hurt’.

“Members of the congregation barricaded the doors. He was trying to get in, smashing big pots against the doors. I was in and out of consciousness. I kept saying, ‘Dad, I’m going to die’. Then I heard gunshots, it was very scary for everyone.”

“At hospital I told the surgeon, ‘Please save me, I have a daughter’.”

Franks’ 80-year-old father put pressure on his wounds until emergency services arrived, and he had to be resuscitated several times in the operating theatre during life-saving surgery.

Ultimately, al-Shamie was shot dead by armed police, but his attack left two members of the community, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, dead.

As a recognition of his heroism, Franks received a Pride of Britain Award at a ceremony presented by the Daily Mirror on Monday, which aired on ITV on Thursday night.

The award was presented by barrister, author and JC contributor Rob Rinder, who posted a photo of him with Franks on Instagram after the ceremony.

“At a time when hatred makes so much noise, courage is the answer,” Rinder wrote.

“Took my lovely mum to the Pride of Britain Awards, where I got to honour Andrew Franks for outstanding bravery, who risked his life protecting others during the Manchester synagogue attack, and to celebrate extraordinary people like surgeon Asif Hasan, who has spent his life saving children.

“Jewish & Muslim. Different lives, the same humanity. A reminder that what unites us matters infinitely more than what divides us.

“This is Britain at its best. Not the loudest voices, but the bravest hearts.”