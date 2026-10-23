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Heaton Park survivor recognised for ‘outstanding bravery’ at Pride of Britain Awards

Andrew Franks was stabbed multiple times by terrorist Jihad al-Shamie while working as a volunteer security guard at the shul

October 23, 2026 11:09
Franks.jpg
Andrew Franks attends the Pride Of Britain Awards 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on October 19, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A volunteer security guard who was wounded while confronting the Heaton Park terrorist was honoured for his “outstanding bravery” at the Pride of Britain Awards this week.

Andrew Franks, 53, was on duty at the synagogue on Yom Kippur last year when Jihad al-Shamie rammed his Kia Picanto through the gates and attempted to enter the building with a large knife.

Franks confronted the Syrian-born terrorist and attempted to stop him from getting into the synagogue, but was stabbed three times, resulting in life-changing injuries.

Recalling his ordeal last year, he said: “I went to grab him and he stabbed me three times, yelling he was going to kill me. I managed to trip him up as he was running towards the synagogue.

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Heaton park synagogue attack

Heaton Park Synagogue

Awards

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