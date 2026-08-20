Rob Rinder thanks Jewish Care in heartfelt tribute to his father

Criminal barrister and television personality Rob Rinder has thanked Jewish Care for its end-of-life support to his father, David Rinder, who passed away on Wednesday aged 73.
Rinder’s father had Lewy body dementia, a form of the disease which can cause both severe mental confusion and physical movement disabilities from the start.
In a touching message posted on Instagram on Thursday, Rinder described his father as: “Funny, beautifully flawed, loving, and my dad.”
David Rinder was a London taxi driver and a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur supporter, who was “there for every one of my brothers’ and his grandsons’ football matches”. Rinder said he once represented his father as a lawyer, for bad driving, and joked that “the prosecution had a case”.
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