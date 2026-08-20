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Rob Rinder thanks Jewish Care in heartfelt tribute to his father

David Rinder had Lewy body dementia and passed away on Wednesday aged 73

August 20, 2026 18:00
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Rob Rinder as a child with his father and brother (photo: Instagram @robrinder)

By

Ben Conway

3 min read
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Criminal barrister and television personality Rob Rinder has thanked Jewish Care for its end-of-life support to his father, David Rinder, who passed away on Wednesday aged 73.

Rinder’s father had Lewy body dementia, a form of the disease which can cause both severe mental confusion and physical movement disabilities from the start.

In a touching message posted on Instagram on Thursday, Rinder described his father as: “Funny, beautifully flawed, loving, and my dad.”

David Rinder was a London taxi driver and a lifelong Tottenham Hotspur supporter, who was “there for every one of my brothers’ and his grandsons’ football matches”. Rinder said he once represented his father as a lawyer, for bad driving, and joked that “the prosecution had a case”.

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Topics:

Rob Rinder

Dementia

Jewish Care

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