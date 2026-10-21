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Angela Epstein

By

Angela Epstein

Opinion

Heaton Park probe must confront threat of Islamist extremism to British Jews

A concrete plan with enforceable recommendations is needed to protect the community and prevent the loss of more innocent lives

October 21, 2026 13:02
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Heaton Park shul where two members of the congregation died in an attack on Yom Kippur in 2025 (Photo: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Often, when shopping at the local kosher supermarket where Melvin Cravitz – so brutally murdered in the terrorist attack at Heaton Park synagogue last Yom Kippur – used to work, it’s hard not to experience a spasm of incredulity: how could a kind, devoted family man, whose life was rooted in such an ordinary, familiar setting have been taken in this unspeakable way?

Even when rushing in for that last-minute tub of chopped liver or packet of smoked salmon the sense of shock, however momentary, is there. Not just because this harrowing tragedy was local to our community in Manchester. But because the reminder endures since the events of that terrible October day are frequently (and rightly) referenced in news stories, social media posts and platformed discussions about antisemitism.

As such, even those with scant, page-turning interest are likely to be familiar with the facts. How Islamic extremist Jihad al-Shamie, intent on butchering Jews on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, fatally stabbed Mr Cravitz multiple times as he arrived at the shul. And that fellow shul-goer Adrian Daulby also lost his life, slain by a stray bullet fired by armed police as he valiantly helped to block the synagogue doors to prevent the terrorist from entering the building.

So when Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently announced that there would be a public inquiry into the atrocity at the Heaton Park because “what happened that day must be fully understood”, there should be concern that this will be the scope of its ambition.

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Heaton Park Synagogue

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