Heaton Park Shul dedicates new scroll in memory of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz

A new Sefer Torah in Manchester has been dedicated in memory of Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, who were murdered during the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation last Yom Kippur.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed outside the shul by terrorist Jihad al-Shamie, while Adrian Daulby, 53, lost his life in a police crossfire as he, along with other shul members, tried to stop the attacker from entering the building.

Rabbi Daniel Walker and the new Torah scroll (Photo: JRC) [Missing Credit]

Around 3,000 people lined the streets of North Manchester on Sunday afternoon as the scroll was carried in a moving procession to the synagogue by Rabbi Daniel Walker, with members of the Jewish community singing, dancing and walking alongside it.

Crowds line the street as the new scroll is carried to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation (Photo: JRC) [Missing Credit]

The procession culminated in a joyful celebration inside the synagogue, transforming a day of commemoration into a symbol of hope and continuity for a community still mourning the loss of two of its members.