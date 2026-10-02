Heaton Park Synagogue’s life-saving hero Andrew Franks to receive Pride of Britain Award

He was rushed to hospital where he told doctors: “Please save me, I have a daughter.”

With life-threatening injuries to his head, neck, spine and face, he was reported to have died and been brought back to life three times on the operating table.

Shortly after the attack, Franks’ friend Jonathan Patoff launched a fundraiser for him, which almost immediately raised its target of £75,000.

He wrote at the time: “Andrew is a quiet and unassuming, good man who behaved heroically in defending the congregants, giving others time to lock the door and save lives.

"The physical and mental scars of his selfless heroism will take time to heal...

“I am looking to raise funds to help him and his daughter financially during this time.”

Franks was selected for the Pride of Britain Award last month out of tens of thousands of nominations.

The ceremony will be broadcast later this month on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo.

Vorderman said: “It is such an honour to be returning to host the Pride of Britain Awards for the 27th year.

"Every single year, the incredible winners inspire millions with their stories of courage, empathy and bravery.

"At a time when division is spreading, the winners send a message of hope and bring people together across Britain.”