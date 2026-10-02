Heaton Park Synagogue’s life-saving hero Andrew Franks to receive Pride of Britain Award

Heaton Park congregant Andrew Franks, who tackled terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie to the ground and gave shul-goers a life-saving early warning, is being given the Pride of Britain Award.
Franks was volunteering for CST on the day of the attack on Yom Kippur – a year ago today – when Al-Shamie launched his knife rampage.
Franks was repeatedly stabbed in the face and neck but he managed to push Al-Shamie to the ground before running inside to tell the congregation to lock the doors.
Franks’ wife, Rama, had recently died of cancer, and he was the sole carer for his daughter Tamara, who at the time had just turned 16.
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