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Hamas greets Ed Miliband sanctions against Israel as ‘important steps in right direction’

Senior member of terror group’s political bureau welcomes intervention by UK but still insists measures are ‘insufficient’

September 10, 2026 12:22
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Basem Naim, Hamas political bureau senior member and former health minister (POZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Hamas has welcomed Britain’s newly announced sanctions against Israel as “important steps in the right direction” while still insisting they are “insufficient” and pressing for more to be done.

The response from the terror group in Gaza comes after UK foreign secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday presented what he said was a “reset” of relations with Israel.

Speaking in the Commons, he told MPs: “There is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists.”

The UK’s set of measures have been presented as targeting the building of settlements in the West Bank.

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Hamas

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