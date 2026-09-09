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Ed Miliband: I disagree with Chief Rabbi over impact of Israel sanctions on British Jews

Foreign secretary responds to Sir Ephraim Mirvis raising concern about measures announced yesterday by UK government

September 9, 2026 09:06
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.jpg
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband leaves the Millbank Studios in Westminster after appearing on the morning media rounds. (Credit: PA)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Foreign secretary Ed Miliband has said that he disagrees with the Chief Rabbi over the impact of the newly announced sanctions against Israel on the Jewish community in Britain.

Speaking this morning, he was asked about the response of Sir Ephraim Mirvis yesterday to the measures targeting the settlements that it was a “truly dark day for British Jews".

Miliband said: "I don't agree with the Chief Rabbi.”

Radio 4 Today presenter Justin Webb asked why the government was choosing to focus on Israel and the Palestinians, which Miliband rejected, pointing to Britain’s stand with Ukraine against Russia.

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