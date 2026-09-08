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‘A dark day for British Jews’: Chief Rabbi condemns UK sanctions on West Bank settlements

The JLC claimed the measures ‘does nothing to advance peace, risks harming Jewish life in Britain, and damages the UK's relationship with a vital ally’

September 8, 2026 17:02
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaks during the 'Britain Stands With British Jews' rally at Downing Street, May 10, 2026 (Credit: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa,

Lorin Bell-Cross,

Press Association

3 min read
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Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has condemned the UK’s introduction of sanctions against Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling it a “dark day for British Jews”.

In a statement in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed the introduction of a trade ban on goods from settlements.

He also stated that the government now recognises the “occupation” of the Palestinian Territories as “unlawful,” claimed war crimes “appear to have been committed” in Gaza and accused the Israeli government of turning a blind eye to the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.

Miliband said that the legislation he announced would take effect within six to nine months but added that more sanctions would be imposed against what he described as “extremist settlers who have supported or incited acts of violence against Palestinian communities”.

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Topics:

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis

Israel

Sanctions

West Bank

Settlements

Settlers

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